Five Abducted As Gunmen Invade Abuja Community

At least five persons have been kidnapped after some suspected gunmen on Saturday night invaded the Dutse Makaranta community in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News gathered that the gunmen invaded the community through the hilly part which links the area to Mpape, another community within the FCT.

According to Leadership, the bandits arrived at a Mango tree in an area known as New Jerusalem in Dutse Makaranta at about 8 pm on Saturday.

A resident of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that the residents could not sleep till daybreak as a result of fear.

“From what we heard, the kidnappers came to this community at around 8 pm. One woman, three men and two boys were kidnapped. One of the boys, who is three years old, was found in the bush today (Sunday) morning,” she said.

The source said the mother of the abducted boys had to endure further anguish as she was subjected to physical assault by the kidnappers.

She added that the victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

“The mother of the two boys that were among those kidnapped was beaten by the kidnappers. She is currently at the hospital receiving treatment,” she said.