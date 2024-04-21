Wike Gives Fresh Appointment To Former Ambassador To Jamaica

A former Nigeria Ambassador to Jamaica, Dr. Maureen Tamuno has been appointed as the Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), shattering a 30-year glass ceiling as the first female GMD in the company’s history.

Naija News reports that her assumption of duty on April 8, 2024, follows a pronouncement by the Honourable Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, on April 4, 2024.

According to a statement by the Head, Public Relations and Communications of the company, Tamuno, a highly accomplished leader and diplomat, brings a rich tapestry of experience in strategic marketing, consumer behavior, and leadership to her new role.

The statement said: “Dr Maureen brings to AICL a wealth of experience in leadership, strategic marketing, and consumer behaviour, along with a profound commitment to excellence and service.

“Dr Maureen Tamuno is a distinguished alumna of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), where she earned her degree in Management Studies. Her academic journey continued with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management, an MBA in Marketing, and a Ph.D. in Marketing from Ebonyi State University. Dr Tamuno also attended Harvard University where she pursued certificates in Global Business Strategy and Sustainable Business Strategy. This solid educational foundation has been the bedrock of her professional success.

“With a career that spans various leadership roles, Dr. Tamuno has demonstrated exceptional skills in diplomacy and governance. As a former top lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, she has shown an unwavering dedication to fostering growth and development. Her leadership style is characterized by integrity, innovation, and a deep-seated desire to empower others.”