FCT Police React To Alleged Viral Video Of Robbery In Abuja Traffic

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has described the trending video of robbers attacking motorists who stopped for traffic lights purportedly in Abuja, as false.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Igweh, stated this in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh.

Igweh expressed concern that the misleading video has been passed around to sow fear and misinformation among FCT residents and Nigerians in general.

The CP, therefore, ordered a comprehensive investigation to uncover the source of the misinformation and discern the motives behind its dissemination.

The statement reads, “Forensic analysis conducted by the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Centre has revealed startling findings regarding a video circulating purportedly depicting security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Contrary to initial impressions, the investigation confirms that the incident depicted occurred in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and was posted by a South African individual on X (formerly Twitter) on April 22nd, 2024. The video falsely claims the necessity of carrying handguns for travel in Ethiopia.

“It is deeply concerning that this misleading video has been misappropriated to sow fear and misinformation among residents of the FCT.

“The command reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the FCT and will take all necessary legal actions to address this issue. We urge the public to remain vigilant and discerning in consuming information, especially in the digital sphere.”