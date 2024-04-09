UNIZIK Students Move To Raise N2m Ransom For Kidnapped Colleague

Advertisement

A community of students within Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, is rallying together in a desperate bid to secure the release of their friend and schoolmate, Miss Francisca Chioma, who was kidnapped while en route to a burial ceremony.

According to reports by Punch Newspaper, Chioma, a student from the Science Education Department, has been missing since Friday, April 5, stirring widespread concern among her peers, family, and the university community.

Naija News reports that the institution’s Chief Security Officer, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed the incident, noting that it occurred outside the school’s premises and that the Department of State Services (DSS) has been involved in the case from the outset.

“We got information that one of our students was on her way to attend a funeral ceremony in a village outside Awka when the incident happened, and since then, she has not been found,” Chukwurah explained.

However, it was subsequently revealed that the kidnappers demanded a N10 million ransom, later negotiated down to N2 million.

The deadline for the ransom payment was set for Tuesday. Because the family has been unable to raise the ransom amount, Chioma’s friends and classmates have initiated a public fundraising campaign to gather the necessary funds.

In a message shared on social media, one of Chioma’s friends, identified only as Collins C, called on well-meaning Nigerians to make donations as they race to meet the kidnappers’ deadline.

“Francisca Oma Went Missing! She was abducted on Friday, and till now, we’ve not been able to find her. They first demanded a ransom of N10m but we were able to negotiate it down to N2m. We need your help. Francisca needs your help. Pray for Francisca. Pray for her safety. Pray for her release. Help us raise the ransom. Whatever you can offer, no matter how little,” Collins wrote.

The Anambra State Police Command, through its spokesperson, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the kidnap incident and urged the victim’s family, friends, or witnesses to provide information that could facilitate an investigation.

“Yes, the command is aware of the unconfirmed information out there on the abduction of a UNIZIK student; and we want to use this medium to invite the victim’s family, friends, or witnesses to come forward with information that can help us embark on investigations, please,” Tochukwu stated.