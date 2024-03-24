Police Arrest Three Suspects For Attempted Kidnapping In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended three individuals implicated in a nefarious plot involving criminal conspiracy, threats to life, criminal intimidation, and an attempted kidnapping.

Naija News reports that the Command’s spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed these developments in a statement released on Sunday in Bauchi.

He outlined that the arrests were part of the command’s relentless efforts to combat kidnapping and other serious crimes, which continue to yield positive outcomes.

The case was revealed on March 7, 2024, when Yahaya Adamu, a resident of Badakoshi village in Bauchi LGA, approached the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Adamu reported a distressing incident that occurred on March 4, when an unidentified caller demanded a ransom of N5 million, threatening to kidnap Adamu or his family members if the demand was not met.

In a menacing turn, the alleged kidnappers later provided their bank account details through a Point of Sale (POS) business account to facilitate the payment.

They purportedly demonstrated knowledge of Adamu’s assets and family, issuing further threats to coerce compliance.

Reacting swiftly to the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Auwal Musa, instructed the CID to undertake a discreet investigation into the matter.

Leveraging modern technology, the investigative team successfully traced and apprehended the suspects, identified as Haro Adamu, 35; Aliyu Saidu, 40; and Musa Umaru, 35.

The trio, hailing from Birnin Kudu town in Jigawa and Kaltunga in Plateau State, were taken into custody following meticulous investigative work.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted voluntarily to their involvement in the criminal plot.

The police have announced that the individuals will face legal proceedings, underscoring law enforcement’s commitment to prosecuting those engaged in criminal activities.