Labour Insists On Nationwide Strike, Demands Action On Agreement

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have reiterated their stance on the 14-day nationwide strike notice issued last Thursday, signalling a firm commitment to initiate a nationwide industrial action should the federal government fail to meet their demands.

This development came to light during a crucial meeting with officials from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, led by the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The labour unions have made it clear that the government’s only recourse to avert the impending strike is to fulfill the 15-point agreement that was brokered on October 2, 2023.

Despite appeals from Minister Onyejeocha, who urged the labour leaders to reconsider their decision in light of the government’s efforts to address their demands, the unions remain steadfast.

A representative from the labour delegation, who spoke with Vanguard, highlighted the unwavering position of the unions, emphasizing their readiness to proceed with the planned strike if necessary actions are not taken.

He said, “We categorically told the minister and her team that our ultimatum stands. We were emphatic that only the government can stop the strike by honouring the agreement we reached on October 2, 2023.

“We cannot say the meeting was a deadlock because it has opened avenue for discussion. If the government had been opened to discussions, probably, we would not have issued the strike notice. As it is, we are not going back on the ultimatum, not with the mass suffering and poverty across the country. Well, the responsibility lies with government.”

Recall that leaders of NLC and TUC had, on February 8, issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government effective February 9, expressing disgust that despite organised labour’s efforts at ensuring industrial peace, the government seemed unperturbed over the mass suffering and hardship across the country.