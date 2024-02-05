Notorious Kidnapping Suspect Buhari Muhammad, Five Accomplices Arrested In Abuja Hotel

Authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have apprehended suspected notorious kidnappers, including one Buhari Muhammad, along with five other members of the syndicate in Abuja.

In a statement released on Monday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, it was disclosed that the suspects were captured at a hotel in Bassa village within the nation’s capital.

The statement further identified the five other suspects as follows: Muhammad Sabiu, a wanted kidnapping kingpin, Isah Abdullahi, Hamzat Musa, Fatima Abdullahi, and Zuliat Yusuf.

The notorious kidnapping syndicate, according to her, was responsible for the abduction of Joshua Eze, the husband of Blessing Eze, who sustained a bullet injury during her husband’s kidnapping.

Joshua was reportedly abducted on January 27, 2024, but was successfully rescued unharmed by Police operatives of the command within 24 hours.

The PPRO confirmed that the arrest was carried out by the command’s operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, which is dedicated to combating criminal activities in the territory.

Story continues below advertisement

She also disclosed that one AK-47 rifle, 10 mobile phones, a cash sum of N345,000, and other valuables were recovered from the suspects.