BREAKING: Ned Nwoko’s Aide, Chris Agidy, Killed Following Abduction

The Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Ned Nwoko of Delta North, Barrister Chris Agidy, who was abducted by bandits in 2023, has been confirmed dead.

Naija News gathered that the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed this to newsmen on Tuesday.

Recall that gunmen abducted no fewer than 19 people from their homes in the Galadimawa region of the nation’s capital in November 2023.

Despite efforts by the lawmaker and security operatives to rescue the lawyer, a report surfaced earlier stating that 12 abductees were killed, though the identities of the deceased remained unclear.

As confirmed by the FCT PPRO on Tuesday, Samaila Wakili, a notorious kidnapper terrorizing the capital city and on the wanted list, killed the lawmaker’s aide.

Police operatives apprehended Wakili in the Sardauna Forest, located in Nasarawa State’s Toto area, on February 24.

Following his arrest, the FCT PPRO reported that the suspect guided the police to the location of Barr. Chris Agidy’s remains.

The body was subsequently retrieved and placed in the Gwagwalada General Hospital.