Two Injured As Waste Bin Explodes In Abuja

Two persons have been confirmed injured after a metal waste bin exploded in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeh said the explosion was not bomb related but occurred as a result of an overheated metal refuse bin.

She said the two persons who sustained injuries were the refuse evacuators and are receiving treatment at the Maitama General Hospital.

Adeh, therefore, urged members of the public to use plastic or rubber containers for refuse disposal, adding that they have less risk level of overheating.

The statement reads: “The FCT police command hereby wishes to update the public on an alleged explosion on 24/01/2024 at about 1145 hrs, near a refuse dump outside the Bureau of Public Enterprise premises in Maitama, Abuja.

“A rapid response team and members of the explosive ordnance disposal unit were deployed to assess the situation and preliminary findings indicate that an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, thereby causing injury to two of the refuse evacuators, who are currently receiving medical attention in Maitama general hospital.

“The FCT police command urges members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from using metal refuse bins.”