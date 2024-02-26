Seaports to Halt Operations as Maritime Workers Participate in NLC Protest

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has announced it will participate in the two-day nationwide protest organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Naija News reports that the Head of Media at MWUN, Kennedy Ikemefuna, released this statement on Monday.

Ikemefuna stated that the move was necessary in compliance with the directive of NLC, requiring strict adherence by its affiliate members nationwide.

Recall Naija News reported that the NLC declared a nationwide protest set for February 16 to 17, citing the government’s purported failure to enact agreements made on October 2, 2023, post-fuel subsidy removal.

The decision followed the conclusion of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to implement measures against the widespread hardship.

Ikechukwu said, “The MWUN would join the Nigeria Labour Congress’s two-day nationwide protest holding on the 27-28th of February 2024, as directed by the congress after its NEC-in-session meeting held on Monday, in Abuja, directing all its affiliate members across the nation to strictly comply.

“The congress believes that if the agreement had been honoured and implemented, it would have gone a long way to ameliorate the sufferings and hardships of the ill-conceived and ill- ill-implemented policies have brought upon Nigerian Workers and the citizenry of the country.“