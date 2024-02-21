Erling Haaland Has Scored Against All Premier League Clubs He Has Played Against

Norwegian forward, Erling Haaland is just 23-year-old but he has achieved extraordinary feats since he left Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Recall that Manchester City secured the signature of the unstoppable Erling Haaland for a transfer fee worth €60 million on July 1, 2022.

In his first season at the club, he broke the Premier League all-time single-season goalscoring record by scoring an unprecedented 36 goals in the 2022-2023 season.

He helped Manchester City to win their first UEFA Champions League title, the Premier League, and the FA club, making the club the first side in England to win the historic treble since Manchester United did it in 1999.

So far this season, Erling Haaland has continued with his outstanding goalscoring ability as he has recorded 22 goals and provided 8 assists in 28 games in all competitions for City.

On Tuesday night, February 21, Haaland scored the lone goal that helped Manchester City beat Brentford in a Premier League game.

The goal didn’t only help Manchester City to win the Premier League game, it also helped Haaland to achieve the impeccable feat of scoring at least a goal against all the Premier League clubs he has ever played against in his Manchester City career.

Below are all the Premier League clubs Erling Haaland has faced and the number of goals he scored against them as a Manchester City player:

Manchester United (5)

Fulham (5)

Wolves (4)

Nottingham Forest (4)

Crystal Palace (4)

West Ham (4)

Everton (4)

Brighton (3)

Southampton (3)

Leeds (2)

Chelsea (2)

Arsenal (2)

Burnley (2)

Leicester (2)

Sheffield United (1)

Bournemouth (1)

Tottenham (1)

Aston Villa (1)

Newcastle (1)

Liverpool (1)

Brentford (1)