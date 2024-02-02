Pep Guardiola Clears Air On Erling Haaland’s Unhappiness

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has stressed that his talisman, Erling Haaland is not unhappy at the club contrary to speculations.

Pep Guardiola said this after a report from a Spanish newspaper El Desmarque, claimed that Erling Haaland “can’t stand” the city of Manchester due to its harsh weather, and he would consider going to Real Madrid.

This report came at the time the speculation that Real Madrid were considering tempting Haaland away from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was gaining momentum ahead of next summer.

Real Madrid’s interest in Haaland grew bigger when the 23-year-old Norwegian striker broke the Premier League number of goals in a season record with the 36 goals he scored in his debut season.

With his help, Manchester City won their first Champions League title at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Not only that, City completed the first treble in the Premier League history since 1999 by winning the FA Cup and the Premier League in addition to the UCL last season.

Despite such achievements, reports claimed that Erling Haaland who just returned from a foot injury and played his first game this year in City’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Wednesday, is unhappy.

Ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester City and Brentford at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 5, Pep Guardiola insisted that Haaland is happy at the club.

“You have to ask the media from Madrid if he is unhappy,” Guardiola said.

“Maybe they have more info than we have.

“We don’t have that feeling that he’s unhappy. He was because he could not play – he was two months out injured – but maybe the media from Spain, especially Madrid, have more information than us.

“We cannot control what people say but the important thing is he’s happy. When he’s unhappy, he will take his decision.”

The Spanish tactician added: “He played 25 minutes and every transition, every pass, all the players look at him. I know how important he is for us.

“We try for all the strikers to be happy, especially him, and it will depend on how we play. If we play quite comfortably and well, he will get a lot of balls.

“This is what we want and after that, he will do the rest.”