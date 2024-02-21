2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Results For Tuesday

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 resumed on Tuesday night, February 21, for the clubs who didn’t play their first leg tie last week.

Two Champions League round of 16 first-leg ties went down across Europe on Tuesday and the biggest of them all is the crash between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro.

The game was not goals-filled as expected as Inter Milan managed to escape from the encounter with a slim 1-0 win.

34-year-old Austrian forward, Marko Arnautović, scored the only goal of the match for Milan in the 79th minute after taking advantage of a loose ball from goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s one-on-one save.

The 1-0 win means Inter Milan has an advantage heading to the second-leg tie at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid on March 13.

A draw or a win for Inter Milan is enough for them to move to the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Dutch club, PSV were able to hold their visitors from Germany, Borussia Dortmund, to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Philips Stadion.

The visitors scored the match opener in the 24th minute through the boots of 25-year-old Dutch forward, Donyell Malen.

In the second half, Luuk de Jong helped the Dutch side to fight back and grabbed an important equalizer in the 56th minute via the penalty spot.

The 1-1 draw means that both teams are condemned to win at Signal Iduna Park on March 13 as the winner will scale through to the quarter-final stage of the campaign.

At 9 p.m. today, February 21, Porto will host Arsenal, while Napoli will host FC Barcelona in the remaining first leg tie of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 campaign.