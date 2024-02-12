Real Madrid Bus Involved In Accident Ahead Of Champions League Clash With RB Lepzig

Prior to the Champions League tie with RB Leipzig, Real Madrid’s bus was involved in an accident on Monday.

On Tuesday night, Los Blancos play the Bundesliga team at the Red Bull Arena. However, due to an airport strike, the team’s flight was diverted to Erfurt rather than Leipzig.

They then drove 100 miles to the city, but according to German daily BILD, the bus collided with a white Toyota after the driver attempted to change lanes.

Naija News reports that the Toyota sustained damage of more than £2,000 after the outside mirror cracked.

Although Real Madrid’s all-star team was present, nobody was harmed, and the driver’s side only sustained minor scratches.

The bus would subsequently arrive in Leipzig’s downtown Steigenberger team hotel at approximately 3 p.m German time.

Jude Bellingham, the club’s wonderkid, did not get off the bus and was not included in the team for the match.

The announcement follows Bellingham’s ankle injury sustained during the 4-0 thumping of title challenger Girona, after the player had already scored two goals in the victory.

The 47-year-old Leipzig manager Marco Rose, who coached him at Dortmund, is not buying it, though, and thinks he may still feature in the UCL clash.

“I don’t believe he’ll be out until he’s not in the stadium tomorrow. I know Jude, he will do everything to play the Champions League game. He might see other doctors today in order to be fit. I’ve read a lot but we’ll see if he’s here or not,” Rose said at the pre-match press conference.