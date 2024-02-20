When Real Madrid Is Expected To Announce Kylian Mbappe’s Deal Revealed

Real Madrid are expected to announce the signing of Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, when it is clear that both clubs can no longer meet in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.

Recall that Kylian Mbappe has officially informed PSG that he is leaving the French giants at the end of this season as a free agent. This means that the 25-year-old French striker is expected to allow his current contract to run out in the summer of 2024 and then join a club of his choice for free.

Naija News has reported that Mbappe who said he has been a fan of Real Madrid since childhood, has reportedly agreed to a pre-contract deal with the Spanish La Liga giants.

In the pre-contract agreement between the two parties, Mbappe has reportedly agreed to a pay cut which means that he is not expected to earn as much as he earns at PSG when he joins Real Madrid next summer.

Also, the two parties have agreed that Mbappe will have 60 percent control of his image rights since Real Madrid only agreed to pay him as low as €40 million as a signing-on fee.

Despite the pay cut, the France national team captain is expected to be the highest-paid footballer at Real Madrid once the deal is completed.

Spanish football writer, Guillem Balague, wrote on the BBC earlier today that though there is no official contract between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid, the Spanish giants are set to announce Mbappe’s signing once it is clear that PSG and Madrid won’t cross paths in the Champions League this season.

Note that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is PSG’s record goalscorer with 244 goals and he scored a goal in PSG’s 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Champions League round of 16 on February 14.

Real Madrid are also still in the competition as they beat RB Leipzig 1-0 in the round of 16 first-leg tie on February 13.

There is a likelihood that PSG and Real Madrid will meet in the quarter-finals or semi-finals stage of the competition if both teams continue with their winning run.