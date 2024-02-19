‘Details Of Real Madrid’s Pre-contract Agreement With Kylian Mbappe’

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly signed a contract with Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Recall that Kylian Mbappe has already told PSG that he is leaving the French giants when his contract with them expires next summer.

Since last summer, PSG have been trying to make the 25-year-old French striker extend his contract by at least a year but their efforts failed to yield anything in their favour.

Amidst that, Real Madrid have been making efforts to sign the Frenchman in the last three summer transfer windows, but PSG refused to allow that push come to pass, though Mbappe has always claimed to love Madrid.

But all that back and forth has ended with Mbappe’s announcement that he is not renewing his stay at PSG.

A report by French publication, Marca, claimed that Mbappe has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid ahead of the next summer transfer window.

This means that Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent though some other top European clubs like Liverpool are said to be eying the possibility of signing him.

The report from Marca claimed that Mbappe has signed a pre-contract agreement which will earn him £62 million-a-year gross salary. This said deal will keep him in Madrid until at least 2029.

Though his potential salary at Real Madrid is said to be lower than his current salary at PSG because Madrid president, Florentino Perez, doesn’t want to break up the club’s salary structure, Mbappe will become Real Madrid’s highest paid player.

Once the deal is completed, Real Madrid are expected to pay Kylian Mbappe around £40 million as a signing-on fee, and the Frenchman is expected to have 60 percent control of his image rights due to his reduced salary and signing-on fee.