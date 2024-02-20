Hardship: Davido To Donate N300 Million To Orphanages Across The Nation

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has announced that he will be donating a whooping N300 million to orphanages across the country.

Making this announcement in a post made available on his official X account on Tuesday, the singer detailed that he will be donating the funds to the orphanages as his yearly contribution to the nation.

“I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow,” Davido wrote.

Meanwhile, Davido has shared his excitement over a Rolex wristwatch gift he received from Atletico Madrid player, Memphis Depay.

Naija News reports that the singer took to his Instagram account to announce the good news.

He explained that he got the gift after performing at the striker’s 30th birthday party.

Davido claimed it was the first time he ever received a gift despite several Nigerian celebrities giving him cash gifts during his birthday years back which he later donated to charity.

The singer further claimed that he has always been the one giving to people.

According to him, “N*gga bought me a rolex on his own birthday! I never receive gifts, I’ve always been the one to gift people.

“I love and appreciate you @memphisdepay.”