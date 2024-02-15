I Never Receive Gifts, I Am Always The One Buying For People – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido has shared his excitement over a Rolex wristwatch gift he received from Atletico Madrid player, Memphis Depay.

The singer took to his Instagram account to announce the good news.

He explained that he got the gift after performing at the striker’s 30th birthday party.

Davido claimed it was the first time he ever received a gift despite several Nigerian celebrities giving him cash gifts during his birthday years back which he later donated to charity.

The singer further claimed that he has always been the one giving to people.

According to him, “N*gga bought me a rolex on his own birthday! I never receive gifts, I’ve always been the one to gift people.

“I love and appreciate you @memphisdepay.”

‘This Is Dehumanizing’ – Mr Macaroni Blasts Davido For Allowing Aide To Assault Fan

Meanwhile, Mr Macaroni, has slammed Davido, over the treatment his aide melted at a fan.

Naija News reported that in one of the videos making rounds online, the music star was spotted strolling with his entourage of assistants and bouncers when the fan bumped into them to take a picture with him.

The young man was highly excited, as he continuously shouted Davido’s name while trying to get him to appear in a video he was filming on his phone.

After being pushed away the first time, he persisted and tried to approach Davido more closely the second time but was knocked out of the frame with a hard punch.

Reacting to the assault, Macaroni, in a post via X, described the act as dehumanizing and highly condemnable, noting that there is no need for the assault.

He wrote, “This is sad and highly condemnable‼! There is absolutely no need for this assault. This is dehumanizing and I speak against it because I know exactly how this feels. The change that we all seek must begin with us‼!.”

In another post, the movie star advised fans to respect the privacy of their favourite celebrities and always seek permission before taking pictures with them.

He added, “Please, if you must take pictures with any of your favorite celebrities, kindly seek permission so that you are not seen as a threat. Respect is reciprocal. We must respect the privacy of our celebrities and Celebrities must also learn to treat our fans with respect and dignity.”