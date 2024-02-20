Enugu Police Commissioner Orders Arrest Of Native Doctor Spotted Performing Rituals In Shrine

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police (CP), Kanayo Uzuegbu has called for the arrest and prosecution of a young man identified as high chief Enenie Nwa Ite carrying out acts of animal cruelty under the guise of performing rituals.

Naija News understands that the spiritualist was spotted in a viral video carrying out the act.

Reacting to the video via a statement, the spokesperson of the command, DSP Henry Ndukwe, said the commissioner upon seeing the videos, described the acts as barbaric and primitive for a 21st century human being anywhere in the world.

He stated that there are laws in the state forbidding and criminalising the act.

“Consequently, the Commissioner has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (State CID) to, in conjunction with Nsukka Area Commander, conduct a full-scale investigation that will lead to the immediate arrest and prosecution of the prime suspect, alleged to be a native of Ovoko community in Nsukka Local Government Area.

“The CP, therefore, urges local and international individuals and organizations that have intercepted the viral videos and expressed deep concern over inconceivable acts depicted therein, to keep faith with the Police in ensuring that justice prevails. He assures that everything will be done within the ambit of the law to bring the suspect and his cohorts to book.’’ Ndukwe said.