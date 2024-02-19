Photos: Super Eagles Goal Keeper, Nwabali Bags Chieftaincy Title In Rivers

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title by the traditional ruler of the Mgbede community in Egbema Kingdom, Rivers State, Nzeobi Amida.

According to a Nigerian sports website, BSN, the title, Ugo Egbema “The Pride of Egbema Kingdom”, was conferred on the goalkeeper on Sunday.

This comes after his performance at the recently concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

BSN reports that Amuda, also the chairman ONELGA Council of Chiefs, said the title conferred on Nwabali is in recognition of the honour the goalkeeper brought to Egbema Kingdom and ONELGA following his performance for the Super Eagles.

See the pictures below,

AFCON 2023: Gov Fubara Rewards Nwabali With N20 Million, State Honour

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has rewarded Nwabali, for his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naija News reports that the governor who hosted the Super Eagles goalkeeper on Friday announced a N20 million reward for Nwabali and declared that he would receive the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State.

Additionally, the governor gifted N30 million to the Super Eagles’ crew, who were present at the event.

Fubara praised Nwabali, a Rivers-born goalkeeper, for his exceptional performance for the Super Eagles during the recently concluded AFCON tournament.

He noted that Nwabali’s performance, along with that of other patriots, has brought pride to Nigeria.

Fubara said, “I want to join the great and wonderful people of Rivers State to congratulate you, our brother Stanley Nwabali and our wonderful team.

“We are here again in just about four months after you won a local trophy.

“Today, you have brought a national trophy. So, when people say or talk behind us to ask what we are doing, we are achieving those things that are not, maybe, seen physically, but they give joy and fulfilment.

“If we have not encouraged you in a way that motivated you, you won’t be where you are. So, it is part of purposeful governance and administrative efficiency.

“So, I want to thank you and assure you that we will continue to do our best.”