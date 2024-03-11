‘Super Eagles Goalie Stanley Nwabali Cleared To Face Ghana, Mali’

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is reportedly expected to be available for the team’s international friendly matches later this month.

Last weekend, it was reported that Stanley Nwabali sustained an injury during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) game between his South African club, Chippa United, and the league’s giants, Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, March 9.

The injury forced the coaching crew to substitute him in the 73rd minute as the game ended 2-0 in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Reports claimed that Chippa United was expected to ascertain the severity of the injury within the coming days.

While the public, especially fans of the Super Eagles, were expecting an update from the club, reports went viral earlier today, March 11, that the injury Stanley Nwabali sustained last weekend wasn’t as severe as expected.

According to a report by the Daily Post, Nwabali has been cleared for the international friendly games against Ghana on March 22 and against Mali on March 26 at the Stade de Marrakech.

Meanwhile, Stanley Nwabali last posted on his verified Instagram page on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

In the post, the 27-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper was seen wearing a shirt with Nigeria boldly embedded in front of it while he placed a traveling bag before him.

“Hope and confidence 🫂. It takes just one star to pierce a universe of darkness. We don’t give up here”, he wrote in the caption.

Note that Stanley Nwabali made his name in international football during the 2023 AFCON in which he kept four clean sheets and helped Nigeria to finish second in the tournament.