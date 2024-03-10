Vincent Enyeama Reveals How Super Eagles’ Stanley Nwabali Helped His Image

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has noted that the team’s current goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali helped to clear the speculation that he cursed the team.

Vincent Enyeama retired from the Super Eagles of Nigeria unceremoniously in 2015 two years after helping the country to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He was frustrated with the team after the appointment of a former Nigeria international, Sunday Olisa, as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

Due to how Vincent Enyeama was pushed out of the national team, some Nigerian football enthusiasts claimed that the former Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper cursed the team.

The curse was that the team wouldn’t see another goalkeeper as good as he was and that has been the case since he left the set up.

Interestingly, Stanley Nwabali from the South African club, Chippa United, came to the picture ahead of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast. He was so good during the tournament that he kept four clean sheets and helped Nigeria to finish second in the tournament.

“I think Stanley came in at the right time; for a long time, we have been clamoring for a goalkeeper,” Vincent Enyeama told Lagos Talks FM.

“We didn’t readily have Okoye, and Uzoho had done well with the national team, but his form is unfortunate.

“I pray he continues in this good form and ends all the talks about me cursing the national team or casting a spell on the national team.

“I received a lot of nasty messages accusing me of all sorts, but thankfully, Stanley came in and helped change that narrative by breaking through the ranks.

“I didn’t curse the national team; if I had the power to do that, I could have currently changed the economic fortunes of Nigeria.”