Vincent Enyeama Says He Is Not Certified To Be Super Eagles Goalkeeper Coach

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has admitted that he has not been certified as a coach.

Vincent Enyeama, who started his professional football career as a goalkeeper at Ibom Stars, made his name in Nigerian football at Enyimba between 2001 and 2004.

Within that period, he helped the Nigeria Premier Football League side to win two CAF Champions League titles.

Enyeama became a national hero when he led the Super Eagles to win the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and made his name in Europe at Lille between 2011 and 2018.

The 41-year-old Akwa Ibom-born goalkeeper retired from professional football in 2018 and has since entered the business world.

There were reports ahead of the 2023 AFCON that he was invited to be part of the Super Eagles coaching crew. But he came out to debunk the report.

While he was having an interview on Lagos Talks, the topic of him becoming the Super Eagles goalkeeper coach was raised, and he said he wouldn’t mind if he is given the chance in the national team.

“Becoming a goalkeeper coach, first of all, I’m not yet certified. If they want me to be like Zidane, who was not yet certified, but Real Madrid had faith in him, it can happen”, Vincent Enyeama said.

“I don’t have a problem if they wake up tomorrow and say, Vincent, come and be part of the setup- I will gladly do it. I can never say no to my country, I have always said that.

“I can never say no to Nigeria. I will bring my experience over the years in Europe, and we will do it. But they have to call me first.”