Economic Hardship: ‘It Is Enough, Beg Your Father’ – Mercy Aigbe Tells Seyi Tinubu

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has pleaded with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to beg his father over the current economic hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that since the removal of the fuel subsidy, Nigerians have been battling with a daily increase in goods and services, including essential commodities and food.

In a post on her Instagram page on Monday, the movie star noted that people are hungry, dying and losing their minds over the economic challenge.

She further described the current situation as terrible and urged the government to do something about it.

Mercy Aigbe also pleaded with Seyi to talk to his father.

She wrote, “People are hungry! People are dying! People are going out of their minds! The present situation in the country is TERRIBLE! The government should please, please, we are begging, they should do something about this economic hardship!

“IT’S UNBEARABLE @officialasiwajubat @seyitinubu, please beg your father for us! O to get!!!!”

Meanwhile, Seyi Tinubu has pleaded with Nigerians to remain patient with his father’s administration.

He insisted that Nigerians would eventually yield the fruits of the current hardship faced by many.

Tinubu stated this via his Instragram page, Naija News understands.

He reiterated a quote from his father, saying that there is no joy in seeing the people of the nation shoulder burdens.

In the quote, the president asked Nigerians to endure the present suffering if they are interested in reaching the good side of the future.