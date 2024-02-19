Tinubu’s Son Sends Words Of Succour To Nigerians, Reminds Them Of A Quote From His Father

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has pleaded with Nigerians to remain patient with his father’s administration.

He insisted that Nigerians would eventually yield the fruits of the current hardship faced by many.

Tinubu stated this via his Instragram page, Naija News understands.

He reiterated a quote from his father, saying that there is no joy in seeing the people of the nation shoulder burdens.

In the quote, the president asked Nigerians to endure the present suffering if they are interested in reaching the good side of the future.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, “There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future,” – President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola A Tinubu

“#HaveFaithinHim

“#NigeriaisinGreatHands

“#OurGenerationwillYeildthefruitsofthishardship

“#IstandwithOurPresident

“#RenewedHope

“#NigeriaismyHome’’

‘Tinubu Is Working To Ensure Youths Abroad Return To Nigeria’ – Minister

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has stated that President Bola Tinubu is working to ensure an environment that enables youths to excel in their different careers.

Naija News reports that Olawande made this known while speaking to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend.

He said that Tinubu is working to curtail the ‘Japa syndrome’ and also make Nigerian youths who have since relocated abroad return to the country.

Olawande noted that the ‘Japa’ trend is only beneficial when people invest and return to the country to develop and create employment.

He said, “President Bola Tiunbu is working to ensure an enabling environment so that people that Japa will come back and live a normal life. Japa syndrome is good only when people invest in something and then come back to the country to develop and create employment.”