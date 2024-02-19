‘Tinubu Is Working To Ensure Youths Abroad Return To Nigeria’ – Minister

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has stated that President Bola Tinubu is working to ensure an environment that enables youths to excel in their different careers.

Naija News reports that Olawande made this known while speaking to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend.

He said that Tinubu is working to curtail the ‘Japa syndrome’ and also make Nigerian youths who have since relocated abroad return to the country.

Olawande noted that the ‘Japa’ trend is only beneficial when people invest and return to the country to develop and create employment.

He said, “President Bola Tiunbu is working to ensure an enabling environment so that people that Japa will come back and live a normal life. Japa syndrome is good only when people invest in something and then come back to the country to develop and create employment.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said President Bola Tinubu is not overwhelmed by the economic challenges currently bedevilling the nation.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in a statement on Sunday while reacting to the call for Tinubu’s resignation by governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Idris said that the president will continue to courageously wrestle with the wanton economic challenges the country is currently experiencing.