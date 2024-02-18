‘No Contribution Can Save Your Sperm From Producing Fools’ – Eedris Abdulkareem Fires Back At Burna Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has replied to his junior colleague, Burna Boy, over a mockery statement regarding his past health condition.

Naija News reported that in 2020, the ‘City Boys’ crooner set social media buzzing over the claim that none of his senior colleagues paved the way for him.

According to Burna Boy, nobody in the Nigerian music industry has ever done anything for him because artistes were busy doing things for themselves or hating on another’s progress.

However, speaking in a snippet from an unreleased episode of ‘The Honest Bunch,’ the ‘Jaga Jaga’ hitmaker reacted to the misconception the Grammy award-winning singer has with his colleagues.

Lashing out at Burna Boy, Eedris Abdulkareem said, “You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stupid talk.”

In response, Burna Boy, in a post via X, stated that he blamed the people who donated money for Eedris’ hospital bills during his surgery in 2022.

Reacting, Eedris stated that he is perfectly healthy, however, he is uncertain if Burna Boy could have his children.

He wrote, “Yup, They contributed money for my hospital bills and I am perfectly healthy now. But I don’t think any contribution can save your sperm from producing fools @burnaboy”