‘I Blame People Wey Donate Money For Your Hospital Bills’ – Burna Boy Slams Eedris Abdulkareem

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has blasted his senior colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem, over a recent comment on him.

Naija News reported that in 2020, the ‘City Boys’ crooner set social media buzzing over the claim that none of his senior colleagues paved the way for him.

According to Burna Boy, nobody in the Nigerian music industry has ever done anything for him because artistes were busy doing things for themselves or hating on another’s progress.

He said, “NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”

However, speaking in a snippet from an unreleased episode of ‘The Honest Bunch,’ the ‘Jaga Jaga’ hitmaker reacted to the misconception the Grammy award-winning singer has with his colleagues.

Lashing out at Burna Boy, Eedris Abdulkareem said, “You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stupid talk.”

In response, Burna Boy, in a post via X, stated that he blamed the people who donated money for Eedris’ hospital bills during his surgery in 2022.

Burna Boy added that he wished the veteran singer was someone who could enter the places he enters so they could meet.

He wrote, “Abdul Kareem abi wetin dey call your papa, I no blame you. I blame people wey donate money for your hospital bills. And I wish say you be person wey fit dey enter the kind places wey I dey, make we use mistake jam.”