Drama As Another APC Governorship Candidate Emerges In Edo

Another member of the House of Representatives, Anamero Dekeri, has become the third governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

Naija News reports that Dekeri, the member representing Etsako Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, emerged in a parallel primary election of the APC on Saturday, February17.

According to Punch, one Ojo Babatunde, who declared Dekeri as the winner of the primary election held on Saturday said he was acting on behalf of all the local government returning officers.

Babatunde announced that Dekeri polled 25,384 votes to beat his colleague, Dennis Idahosa, who polled 14,127 votes to second place.

He said, “Hon. Dekeri having met the requirements of the law and scored the highest valid votes cast have been declared winner of the election and returned elected.”

A total of 12 aspirants were screened and cleared for the direct primary by the National leadership of the party, while three, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Lucky Imasuen and Ernest Umakhihe withdrew before the election.

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and the Chairman of the primary election committee had declared a member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, as the winner of the primary election.

While the returning officer for the primary, Stanley Ugboaja, also declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the APC candidate.