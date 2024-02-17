What Has Taken Place In Edo State Is A Ridicule – Clem Agba Rejects APC Guber Primary Results

Former Minister and one of the aspirants for the 2024 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for Edo State, Clem Agba, has rejected the outcome of the party primary election held on Saturday, 17th February.

Agba, in a statement on the outcome of the APC primary election for Edo governorship election, said there was no fair play in the polls. He added that the vote of the people did not count during the primary.

Speaking further, the governorship aspirant said the result so far announced is a ridicule of democracy and undermines the unity and strength of the APC.

According to him, “The result so far announced is a ridicule and undermines the principles of democracy and fair play. The votes of the people did not count, the processes of election were compromised and the strength and unity of our party greatly undermined. What has taken place in Edo State negates all that even our political leaders have taught us over the years about democracy, the will of the people, one man, one vote and justice and fair play.”

APC Reacts To Announcement Of Edo Guber Primary Results

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said nobody has the right to announce the results of the Edo governorship primary election except Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

In a statement on Saturday, Felix Morka, APC spokesperson, said the public should disregard any results announced by “unauthorised persons”.

Morka said only the committee led by Governor Uzodinma is duly authorized to undertake final collation and announcement of results of the Primary Election in the state.