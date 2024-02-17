APC Reacts To Announcement Of Edo Guber Primary Results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said nobody has the right to announce the results of the Edo governorship primary election except Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

In a statement on Saturday, Felix Morka, APC spokesperson, said the public should disregard any results announced by “unauthorised persons”.

Morka said only the committee led by Governor Uzodinma is duly authorized to undertake final collation and announcement of results of the Primary Election in the state.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Working Committee of our great party has been drawn to a live broadcast on major national television stations and online news outlets of results of the ongoing Edo State APC governorship primary election by some unauthorized persons.

“We wish to state categorically that only the Governor Hope Uzodinma-Led Edo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee is duly authorized to undertake final collation and announcement of results of the Primary Election in the State.

“We urge all party members, officials in the State, and the general public to disregard the said announcement of results by these unauthorized persons.”