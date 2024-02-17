EPL: Taiwo Awoniyi Scores, Arsenal Win Big, Iwobi Suffers Defeat, See Other Results

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, scored the opener for Nottingham Forest as the team grabbed a needed 2-0 Premier League win over 10-man West Ham United earlier today, February 17.

After Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring in injury time of the first half, Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 2-0 for Nottingham Forest in the injury time of the second half.

At Craven Cottage, it was a bad return from the 2023 AFCON for Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi who started from the bench for Fulham against Aston Villa.

Iwobi replaced Willian in the 46th minute when the scoreline was 1-0 in favour of Aston Villa. In the 56th minute, Ollie Watkins who scored the match opener doubled the lead for the visitors.

Fulham didn’t go down without a fight as Rodrigo Muniz got one goal back for the home team but they couldn’t complete the comeback. The game ended 1-2 in favour of Villa.

At Turf Moor, Arsenal sunk relegation-bound Burnley further down the zone with an emphatic 5-0 win away from home.

A 4th minute goal from Martin Ødegaard set the tone, followed by two goals from Bukayo Saka, a goal from Leandro Trossard, and then the 5th goal from Kai Havertz.

In other games that were played at 4 p.m. simultaneously with the aforementioned games, Newcastle United drew 2-2 with Bournemouth, and Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-2 to Wolves in front of their home fans.

Before the aforementioned games, Liverpool cemented their place at the top of the league table with a 4-1 away win over Brentford.

The last Premier League game for today is between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m.