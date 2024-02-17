Fulham Manager Gives Update On Alex Iwobi’s Mental State

Fulham manager, Marco Silva, has said Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi is fine now after being a victim of cyberbullying following the 2023 AFCON.

Alex Iwobi was severely attacked by some Nigerians online after the Super Eagles lost the 2023 AFCON to the hosts, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, February 11.

The fans argued that Iwobi didn’t do enough during the game which ended 2-1 in favour of the Ivorians.

Due to the unprecedented criticism, Alex Iwobi deleted his content on Instagram and reports went viral that he was considering retiring from international football.

But reports later claimed that the 27-year-old midfielder wasn’t considering leaving the national team anytime soon as he reunited with Fulham earlier in the week.

Ahead of Fulham vs Aston Villa Premier League clash at 4 p.m. later today, February 17, coach Silva claimed that Iwobi is in a good mental state.

“Mentally, he’s very good. Alex is a happy boy when he’s on the pitch doing what he loves, he’s always doing it with a smile on his face. I know the part, I don’t know everything that people said about it,” the Fulham coach told reporters on Friday.

“I don’t see reasons because if you lose a game you lose a game together, if you win a game you win together of course. They did brilliantly until the final.

“They lost the final and the people reacted they think that is the best. In my opinion, it was completely unfair because of the way they criticized him on social media. It’s more strange when there is no reason to do it.

“Since he arrived here, of course, I had a chat with him. He’s going to be involved in the game tomorrow (today), him and Calvin Bassey.”