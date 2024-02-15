“Really Tough Week” – Harry Kane Reacts After Bayern Defeat To Lazio

Bayern Munich forward, Harry Kane, has described his team’s performance against Lazio in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 as disappointing.

Harry Kane left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich ahead of the 2023-2024 season after spending almost the best of his professional football career at the north London club.

One of the reasons why he left the Premier League club was his desire to win major titles, a feat he failed to achieve at Spurs despite ending a couple of seasons as the highest goalscorer in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, his arrival at Bayern Munich who are known for winning at least two major titles per season, has not been rosy. Recall that they were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal second round to a lower league club, Saarbrücken, on November 1, 2023.

Kane’s first major title of his career ought to be the DFL-Super Cup but Bayern Munich lost 4-0 to RB Leipzig in the final on August 12, 2023.

The German Bundesliga title which they have been winning in the last ten years successively is gradually slipping away from their hands as they are currently sitting second, five points behind Bayer Leverkusen who Bayern lost 3-0 to on Saturday, February 10.

As if that wasn’t enough, they have now put themselves under massive pressure in the Champions League as they lost 1-0 to Lazio on Wednesday, February 14.

“Really tough week. In the first half, we started well and had clear chances, one for myself. In these games, they are big moments”, Harry Kane told TNT Sports.

“The second half was disappointing. We came out with less energy and less confidence. Too many balls were given away. We got punished. Once you go down to 10 men it is always difficult. We just need to turn it around. One game or spark can turn it around.”

Harry Kane and his Bayern teammates will return to action in the league against VfL Bochum at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 18.