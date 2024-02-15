Reactions As Obaseki Refused To Shake Hands With His Deputy In Public

Several reactions have trailed the public display of the cold war between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News had reported that Obaseki publicly refused to shake Shaibu at the second-term swearing-in ceremony of Duoye Diri as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

During the event, which was held at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, Obaseki and some other Governors were already on seat when Shaibu came over to greet them.

He took turns to shake hands with each one of them but when it was the turn of Obaseki, the Edo State Governor refused to offer his hand and instead waved off his Deputy.

However, some netizens took to the micro-blogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), to express their opinions on the incident.

Obaseki and his deputy have been at loggerheads over Shaibu’s ambition to succeed him as the next Governor of Edo State.

While Obaseki is believed to be supporting another candidate, Shaibu said he feels betrayed by the Governor’s decision not to support his political ambition.

See some of the reactions below.

@tall_fun69 wrote: “Same deputy Governor that had the opportunity of colluding with Oshiomole for the downfall of Gov. Obaseki then but fought against oppressor; Osho baba. Power corrupt, absolute power corrupt. Governors too power. who the hell is Obaseki”

@Oba1900 wrote: “He (Obaseki) is a useless man. Vindictive and an irrational human that practices politics of BITTERNESS. And after his tenure he will be very useless and irrelevant plus his eyes will see shege. All his sins will be revisited on him. Na here we go Dey. Bitter SOUL!”

@culmuktar wrote: “This power of a thing ehh.”

@ClemOkonkwo6 wrote, “Why are People called “Godwin” very difficult to deal with ? The same Godwin Obasaki that was caught on Camera Sleeping, Snoring Loud with Mouth Open at the UN Building in New York last time he attended and the Mockery was in major International Media. Shame.”

@AdeseiyeFe45978 wrote: “Shaibu doesn’t deserve the governor’s handshake at all.”

@kenkalbulli wrote: “The governor was too petty shaa.”

@osonduhen68931 wrote: “Y will u come there when your boss is there.”

@Emmanuel00352860 wrote: “Obaseki is a very mean man.”