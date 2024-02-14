Video: Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki Refuses To Shake His Deputy, Philip Shaibu

The cold war between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, was put on public display on Wednesday as Obaseki publicly refused to shake Shaibu.

The Edo Governor and his deputy were part of the dignitaries that witnessed the second-term swearing-in ceremony of Duoye Diri as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

During the event, which was held at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, Obaseki and some other Governors were already on seat when Shaibu came over to greet them.

He took turns to shake hands with each one of them but when it was the turn of Obaseki, the Edo State Governor refused to offer his hand and instead waved off his Deputy.

Naija News recalls Obaseki and his deputy have been at loggerheads over Shaibu’s ambition to succeed him as the next Governor of Edo State.

While Obaseki is believed to be supporting another candidate, Shaibu said he feels betrayed by the Governor’s decision not to support his political ambition.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Screening Committee for Edo State has cleared ten aspirants who appeared before it on Monday for the party’s ticket.

The screening committee was headed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and had four others as members.

The aspirants cleared to contest the party’s primary election are:

1 Hon. OMOSEDE IGBINEDION

2 ANSLEM U. OJEZUA ESQ.

3 HON. FELIX E. AKHABUE

4 ASUERINME IGHODALO

5 HON. COMRADE PHILIPS SHAIBU

6 ARTHUR ESENE

7 OMOREGIE OGBEDIE IHAMA

8 AMB. PROF. MARTIN UHOMOIBH

9 OSARO OSAZE ONAIWU

10 UMORU ADIZETU HADIZAT