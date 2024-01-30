Edo Guber: PDP Clears Shaibu, Ighodalo, Igbinedion, Other Aspirants To Contest Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Screening Committee for Edo State has cleared all ten aspirants who appeared before it on Monday.

Naija News reports that the screening committee was headed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and has four others as members.

Other members of the committee include the former Osun State deputy governor, Olusola Obada, Aminu Shagari, Afolabi Alimi, and Hassan Saleh.

Eight out of ten of the aspirants were on hand to receive their clearance certificates from the PDP National Organising Secretary, Capt. Umar Bature (Retd.), at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Bature, in a chat with Vanguard, confirmed that all ten, aspirants were cleared apart from one aspirant, Balogun Sunday, who paid N5 million and obtained the expression of interest form.

According to Bature, the aspirant didn’t show up for screening because he did not buy the nomination forms.

The ten aspirants cleared are as follows:

1 Hon. OMOSEDE IGBINEDION

2 ANSLEM U. OJEZUA ESQ.

3 HON. FELIX E. AKHABUE

4 ASUERINME IGHODALO

5 HON. COMRADE PHILIPS SHAIBU

6 ARTHUR ESENE

7 OMOREGIE OGBEDIE IHAMA

8 AMB. PROF. MARTIN UHOMOIBH

9 OSARO OSAZE ONAIWU

10 UMORU ADIZETU HADIZAT

Earlier, there was a heavy presence of security personnel at the headquarters of the PDP in Abuja following a report of party chieftains engaging in a heated argument.

Naija News learnt that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had convened at the Wadata House earlier today for the screening of Edo PDP governorship candidates.

However, an intense incident unfolded in the waiting room during the screening process, forcing the intervention of security operatives.

The commotion ensued when all the aspirants, who were affiliated with the party, collectively demanded the removal of Asue Ighodalo.