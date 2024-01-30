Edo 2024: Security Operatives Storm Wadata House As PDP Chieftains Engage In Heated Arguments

There is currently a heavy presence of security personnel at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja following a report of party chieftains engaging in a heated argument.

Naija News learnt that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had convened at the Wadata House earlier today for the screening of Edo PDP governorship candidates.

However, an intense incident unfolded in the waiting room during the screening process, forcing the intervention of security operatives.

The commotion ensued when all the aspirants, who were affiliated with the party, collectively demanded the removal of Asue Ighodalo.

Speculations are that Ighodalo, a candidate purportedly backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, had displayed disrespectful behaviour towards the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

“All aspirants were waiting when Ighodalo allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu. Other aspirants quickly called him out, reminding him that he was insulting the office of the Deputy Governor and not Comrade Philip Shaibu,” The Sun quoted a source at the scene saying.

Despite their intervention, Ighodalo’s insistence on making the remarks resulted in the Deputy Governor walking him out of the meeting, Naija News learnt.

In a show of solidarity, all the other aspirants agreed that Ighodalo left the waiting room due to his disrespectful behaviour towards the Deputy Governor’s office. Consequently, Ighodalo stormed out.

In a related development, further trouble reportedly arose as all the aspirants and their supporters united in opposition against the party granting Asue Ighodalo a waiver.

The protesters argued that Ighodalo had never voted in Edo State and, therefore, should not be allowed to run for election under the PDP banner.

A source who spoke to journalists about the event said the protest escalated, leading to the intervention of riot policemen who were called in to suppress the demonstration.

The supporters of the aspirants issued a warning that if Ighodalo were imposed upon the party in the state, it would be met with resistance and potentially result in disaster for the party’s standing in the region.

“It is worth noting that the party’s national working committee had reportedly granted Ighodalo a waiver, a decision that many party members perceive as a clandestine effort to impose a candidate who recently joined the party and has neither voted nor actively contributed to its growth and sustenance in the state.

“As tensions rise and protests persist, the future of Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy remains uncertain, and the PDP faces the challenge of maintaining unity and trust within its ranks”, the source added.