Edo Guber: We Have Not Released Any List Of Venue For Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked media reports that it has released the list of venue for the Edo State three Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress for the Governorship election in the state.

Naija News earlier reported that in a statement, the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, disclosed that a seven-man committee had been approved to oversee the screening.

Bature stated that the former Osun State deputy governor, Olusola Obada, Aminu Shagari, Afolabi Alimi, and Hassan Saleh are members of the committee.

However, in a statement on Monday, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed that the party will publish the authentic and official list of venue for the screening of gubernatorial candidates.

The statement reads, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) @OfficialPDPNig has been drawn to a publication in a section of the media purported to have been signed by the National Organizing Secretary as the list of venue for Edo State PDP 3 Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress for the PDP Governorship Primary election in the State.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it has not released any list of venue for Edo State PDP 3 Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress as claimed in the said publication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a Party of Due Process and will publish the authentic and official list of venue for the PDP 3 Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress through the appropriate channel of communication of the Party.

“The NWC therefore calls on all members of our Party in Edo State and the general public to discountenance the said publication.

“The PDP charges the media to always rely on the official communication channel of the Party for information as provided in the Constitution of the PDP.”