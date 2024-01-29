Edo Guber: Shaibu, Ighodalo, Others Face PDP Screening Committee Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today screen aspirants contesting for the Edo governorship election.

Recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had fixed January 29 for the screening of its Edo State governorship aspirants.

Naija News reports that the screening committee headed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State will determine those qualified for the February 22 primary election.

Some of the aspirants expected to face the screening committee include the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, Asue Igbodalo, Osaro Onaiwu, Blessing Igbinedion, Anselm Usiose Ojezua, Omoregie Ihama, Umoru Hadizat, Felix Akhabue, and Martin Uhomoibhi.

In a statement, the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, also disclosed that a seven-man committee had been approved to oversee the screening.

Bature stated that the former Osun State deputy governor, Olusola Obada, Aminu Shagari, Afolabi Alimi, and Hassan Saleh are members of the committee.

He added that the screening exercise would take place at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, National Secretariat, Abuja, by 9 am prompt.

The statement reads: “The National Working Committee of our great party, the PDP, has approved your nomination to serve on the Screening Committee.

“The committee will screen all the gubernatorial aspirants for the upcoming governorship primary election in Edo State.

“The screening exercise is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, National Secretariat, Abuja, FCT, by 9 am prompt.

“Members of the committee are Caleb Mutfwang as the Chairman; Erelu Olusola Obada (Member); Aminu Shagari (Member); Afolabi Alimi (Member); and Hassan Saleh (Member).”

The cost of the nomination forms is N30 million each, while the expression of interest is five million.

Females and disabled persons were exempted from paying the nomination fee, but they were expected to pay the five million expressions of interest fees.