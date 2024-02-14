Douye Diri Sworn In As Bayelsa Governor For Second Term

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State has been sworn in for a second term in office.

Naija News reports that Diri took his oath of office at about 1:58 pm on Wednesday at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Dignitaries that graced the inauguration included Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Governors Muhammed Bago of Niger State, Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Ademola Adeeke of Osun State, former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, among others.

Recall that Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat his main rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress.

