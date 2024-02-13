Two Arrested For Having S3x Inside Police College Church

The Police in Borno State have apprehended two friends (male and female) for having S3x at the All Denominations Church (ADC) Police College in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sources who spoke to Vanguard revealed that the culprits identified as Kaka Umar of Damboa Road and Khadija Adam of Ngomari area, Maiduguri, were arrested about 11:40 a.m allegedly aided by the security man attached to the church.

The Reverend in charge, Danjuma Adamu, told the Police Investigation Team at the Metro Divisional Police Office that the arrested friends were caught in the act inside the church.

It was gathered that the Reverend of the church told Police that “after the act, Khadija said Kaka Ali paid her N1,000 for a short round.”

A security source involved in the ongoing investigation, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said that the two suspects were undergoing investigation at the Metro police station, after which it would refer the case to appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

ISWAP Fighters Raid Borno Police Station, Gun Down Officers

Meanwhile, at least four policemen lost their lives in an attack by suspected fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on a police station in Gajiram town, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

According To Daily Trust, security sources report that the attackers, armed and determined, stormed the police facility, unleashing gunfire on officers on duty and partially setting the station ablaze.

The assault not only resulted in the tragic loss of lives but also saw a significant cache of ammunition being carted away by the insurgents.

The source said, “There was confusion in our town last night. The ISWAP fighters attacked the police station in Gajiram. They outnumbered and overpowered the policemen on duty.

“We found four dead bodies of the police who lost their lives early this morning, Some policemen are yet to return as we speak.”

A top security source said the invaders had left the scene before the military reinforcement arrived.

“Yes, when we got the report, our troop mobilized and moved to the scene, but unfortunately the invaders had ran away,” the source said.