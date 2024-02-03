ISWAP Fighters Raid Borno Police Station, Gun Down Officers

In a devastating incident, at least four policemen lost their lives in an attack by suspected fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on a police station in Gajiram town, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

According To Daily Trust, security sources report that the attackers, armed and determined, stormed the police facility, unleashing gunfire on officers on duty and partially setting the station ablaze.

The assault not only resulted in the tragic loss of lives but also saw a significant cache of ammunition being carted away by the insurgents.

The source said, “There was confusion in our town last night. The ISWAP fighters attacked the police station in Gajiram. They outnumbered and overpowered the policemen on duty.

“We found four dead bodies of the police who lost their lives early this morning, Some policemen are yet to return as we speak.”

A top security source said the invaders had left the scene before the military reinforcement arrived.

“Yes, when we got the report, our troop mobilized and moved to the scene, but unfortunately the invaders had ran away,” the source said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of filling this report, the police are yet to issues statement on the incident.