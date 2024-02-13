Ondo PDP Leader Akinribido Defects to APC

A former Ondo State House of Assembly member, Tomide Akinribido, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Naija News gathered that Akinribido, previously the deputy-minority leader in the 9th House of Assembly, switched to APC on Monday.

The ex-legislator expressed his satisfaction in joining the ruling party and vowed to dedicate himself to collaborating with its organizational framework, leadership, stakeholders, and members.

“My decision to join the APC was borne out of my conviction that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has the required capacity and political will to steer the ship of the state perfectly and better the lots of people of the state”, Akinribido said.

In his statement, the Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, expressed delight at Akinribido’s defection to the APC, highlighting his intellect and capacity as assets to the party.

He also hinted that more PDP chieftains would consider joining the APC soon, emphasizing the party’s readiness to welcome new members under its umbrella.

Adetimehin said, “The defection of Akinribido is a dream come true, the former lawmaker possesses a high level of intellect and capacity that the APC would benefit from. We are welcoming him to our party.

“As he has come now, I want to tell you that more of PDP chieftains have expressed their readiness to join us in APC, and very soon, you will know them.

“We have a big umbrella to accommodate as many party faithful as possible.”