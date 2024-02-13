Victor Osimhen is currently the highest-paid Nigerian footballer, as he is currently paid a whopping £167,000 per week at Napoli.

The 25-year-old highest-paid Nigerian footballer joined Napoli from French Ligue 1 club, Lille on September 1, 2020, for a transfer fee worth €75 million.

After helping the Italian Serie A club to win the 2022-2023 Scudatto by scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 games, his transfer market value increased to €110 million, according to transfermarkt.com.

This means that Osimhen,, the reigning African player of the year,, is currently the most valuable player from Africa. According to Africa Facts Zone, Osimhen is currently the highest-paid Nigerian footballer as of today, February 13, 2024.

Osimhen’s best friend in the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad, Samuel Chukwueze, is the second highest-paid Nigerian player thanks to his move to AC Milan last summer.

Fulham star, Alex Iwobi and Leicester City star, Kelechi Iheanacho are joint third highest-paid Nigerian footballers with a weekly wage of £80,000 respectively.

Below are the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2024:

1. Victor Osimhen | £167,000 weekly | Napoli

2. Samuel Chukwueze | £84,413 weekly | AC Milan

3. Alex Iwobi | £80,000 weekly | Fulham

Kelechi Iheanacho | £80,000 weekly | Leicester

5. Wilfred Ndidi | £75,000 weekly | Leicester

6. Joe Aribo | £70,000 weekly | Southampton

7. Taiwo Awoniyi | £50,000 weekly | Nottingham Forest

8. Paul Onuachu | £47,511 weekly | Trabzonspor

9. Calvin Bassey | £47,000 weekly | Fulham

10. Ola Aina | £40,000 weekly | Nottingham Forest

Frank Onyeka | £40,000 weekly | Brentford

Emmanuel Dennis | £40,000 weekly | Nottingham Forest

13. Moses Simon | £39,492 weekly | Nantes

14. Ademola Lookman | £38,011 weekly | Atalanta

15. Victor Boniface | £32,819 weekly | Bayer Leverkusen