‘No Olosho Until We Win’ – Osimhen Tells Boniface After Nigeria Vs South Africa Clash

Nigerian talismanic forward, Victor Osimhen, was overwhelmed with joy during a chat with his countryman, Victor Boniface, after the Super Eagles qualified for the 2023 AFCON final.

As always, Victor Osimhen played an important role as the Super Eagles knocked out South Africa at the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON via penalties.

During the game, he won a penalty kick for Nigeria and also scored a goal, which the VAR cancelled due to a foul in the buildup to the goal.

He was substituted before the penalty shootout, which Nigeria won thanks to two saves from Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

While celebrating the 4-2 penalty win, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, who had to withdraw from the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON squad due to an injury, joined Osimhen on an Instagram live session.

During their chat, Boniface requested that each of the Super Eagles players should be given two “oloshos” (prostitutes). But Victor Osimhen quickly interjected, stressing that he and his teammates are focused on winning the 2023 AFCON title.

Afterwards, Osimhen asked Boniface about his fitness status, and the 23-year-old striker confirmed that he is still battling to return to full fitness.

Boniface said: “Make them give Pere Nwa two Oloshos each for this night, una deserve am.”

Osimhen responded: “Thunder go fire you. We stay focused until we win, you hear wetin I dey talk. No Olosho, yet we stay focused until we win, I hope you are walking alone now. Have you started walking alone?”

Before their chat ended, Victor Boniface informed Osimhen that he would be in the stands when the Super Eagles take on Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final on February 11.