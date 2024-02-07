2023 AFCON: Osimhen’s Village, Other Parts Of Edo Get Viewing Centers For Nigeria Vs South Africa Clash

Eguare, the hometown of Victor Osimhen, is one of the locations for the viewing centers set up by the Edo state government ahead of the Nigeria vs South Africa 2023 AFCON clash.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa will clash in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON at 6 p.m. today, February 7.

Ahead of the much-anticipated tie, the government of Edo state, through the office of the commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Honourable Chris Nehikhar, announced that viewing centers have been established across the state for the game.

Not only that, Eguare, the hometown of Osimhen who is currently the biggest name in Nigerian football gets a viewing center.

Interestingly, nobody is expected to pay to watch the game at the viewing centers according to a statement from the state’s Communication and Orientation office.

The viewing centers are located at: Garrick Memorial School Gate; Oliha Market by the Traffic Light; Nadia Bakery, Opposite Uniben Main Gate; New Benin Market, opposite Total fuelling station; Ring Road by Mission Road Junction, and Ramat Park.

Others are located at Jattu Junction, in Auchi, Etsako West LGA; Market Square, Ekpoma, Esan West LGA; and of course, Eguare, Okhuesan in Esan South East LGA, Osimhen’s hometown.

“We are pleased to announce the set-up of viewing centers across various locations within the Benin metropolis to watch the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, today by 6 pm”, the statement reads.

“As a government, we understand the unifying power of sports and urge all football enthusiasts, supporters, and members of the public to join us for an exciting and captivating experience, as we cheer on our beloved Super Eagles to victory.”