Stanley Nwabali: South African Club Backs Nigeria Against Bafana Bafana

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali seems to have placed his South African club, Chippa United in a tight corner as they have chosen him over their country.

Stanley Nwabali has been fantastic for Chippa United all season long as he is currently the third goalkeeper with the highest number of clean sheets in the league so far this season.

Interestingly, out of the 30 players from the South African Premier League representing different countries in the 2023 AFCON, Chippa United have only one player, Stanley Nwabali, still standing in the tournament.

The 27-year-old Nwabali, who has never started for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in any competitive game before the 2023 AFCON, has played in all five games the Eagles have participated in so far.

Not only starting for the Eagles, he has made himself one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament by conceding just a goal in five games.

Thanks to his help, the Super Eagles who have scored just 6 goals in the tournament are now in the semi-final stage where they will face South Africa at 6 p.m. today, February 7.

Stanley Nwabali will possibly face eight players from his club rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns who have all been playing prominent roles in Bafana Bafana’s 2023 AFCON run.

Ahead of the game, Chippa United chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi said, in a statement, that they are backing their goalkeeper, Nwabali to go all the way.

“With Stanley’s rising profile and the international attention it brings Chippa United FC, the benefits have been nothing but positive”, Mpengesi said.

“Therefore, I and Chippa United FC stand behind our player Stanley Nwabali and the Nigerian Super Eagles tomorrow (Wednesday) against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana. We wish the Super Eagles all the best.”