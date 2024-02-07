South African Goalkeeper Rowen Williams Reveals He Is An Inspiration To Nigeria’s Nwabali

South African goalkeeper, Rowen Williams claimed that the Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was inspired by him before the 2023 AFCON.

Just like Stanley Nwabali, who plays for Chippa United in the South African Premier League, Rowen Williams keeps for Mamelodi Sundowns in the same league.

Interestingly, the goalkeepers are among the best goalies in both the league and in the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Before the 27-year-old Nwabali joined the Super Eagles for the tournament, he was the third goalkeeper in the league with the highest number of clean sheets. So far in the 2023 AFCON, the former Enyimba goalkeeper has recorded four clean sheets in five games.

As for Williams, the 32-year-old goalkeeper set an AFCON record by saving four penalty kicks as South Africa knocked out Cape Verde via penalty shootout.

At 6 p.m. later today, February 7, both goalkeepers will meet in the 2023 AFCON semi-final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

When asked about Nwabali’s performance in the 2023 AFCON ahead of the semi-final clash, Williams said, “I’m happy for him, I had a chat with him when we played each other in Port Elizabeth and it’s so weird that he told me that I inspire him.

“The way he’s playing now, I’m so happy that I can inspire someone, a fellow professional – so tomorrow we’ll share the stage and go out to continue doing what we’ve been doing, trying to be the best goalkeepers we can be.”