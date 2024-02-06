2023 AFCON: Jose Peseiro Not Bothered About South Africa Goalie, Urges Nigeria To Give 100%

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has stressed that he is not bothered about the penalty heroics of South Africa goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams.

Ronwen Williams stunned the football world and set a record in the history of AFCON by saving four penalty kicks in the quarter-final clash with Cape Verde.

Hence, South Africa seems to have a big advantage in terms of penalty shootout, but that doesn’t bother the Super Eagles Coach ahead of their clash at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7.

In the press conference ahead of the game, Jose Peseiro told reporters that the Super Eagles must give their 100 percent against South Africa.

The 63-year-old Portuguese tactician stressed that South Africa has proven to be a tough team by knocking out FIFA World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco in the round of 16.

“We’re doing a good job. Good organization and good commitment, we play like a team together,” Jose Peseiro said.

“It will be a tough match against a good national team.

“We want to beat South Africa to reach the final. For that, we had to play a high-level match against a South African team that eliminated Morocco, who did a fantastic World Cup.

“We must play 100% or more to beat a very good team.”

Peseiro added, “They know they are going to play against a good team, but Morocco, one of the favourites out 2-0.

“We know the power of the opponent, we know they want to win like us, they have confidence, they have good organization, they want to win the AFCON like us but my importance is our team.

“We want to play a good match, create opportunities, prevent the opponent from creating opportunities, only that.

“Favorite is not in our heads. If it enters our head, it will fly, you understand. We want to put our feet on the ground.”